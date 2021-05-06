Saunas | Helsinki’s Sompasauna will receive departure passports in June: “It’s starting to be a security risk to spend time in the area”

Sompasauna would celebrate its 10th anniversary next summer. According to the city, the decision to close is due to the fact that the construction of the southernmost tip of Sompasaari, ie Nihti, will start in August. According to the Sompasauna Society, the activity does not stop but moves elsewhere.

Helsinki’s Sompasauna will receive departure passports next month. The decision has been made by the City of Helsinki.

The project manager of Kalasatama will inform HS about this Hannu Asikainen.

“By mid-June, operations must be over. Construction of the southernmost tip of the fishing port, Nihti, in August, and preparatory work is already being done. It’s starting to be a security risk to spend time in the area, ”he says.

The construction of Sompasaari is already very advanced, and the last apartments will be completed in early 2024. According to Asikainen, the heavy traffic going to the Nihti area already poses a safety risk to the saunas. The trucks transport dredging material from the Verkkosaari construction site to Sompasaari.

Camilla Funck (left), Chantel Richardson and Axel Lehto enjoyed a day at Sompasauna in July 2017.­

From Sompasauna has formed a prominent part of Helsinki’s urban culture. In 2015, it was awarded as a cultural act in Helsinki, and a British magazine, for example, has also written about the place The Guardian.

If the sauna were to continue to operate, it would celebrate its tenth anniversary next summer. Vice-chairman of the Sompasaunaseura ry Saara Louhensalo described the initial stages of the sauna for HS in 2017:

“The original Sompasauna was built by some quite random types. My guy was here in Sompasaari in the summer of 2011 flying a kite, and saw them. The guys had found a wood stove somewhere and built a sauna hut around it, with benches made of chipboard, one wall of tarpaulin and plastic bags as windows. ”

It has been part of the nature of the sompa sauna that the sauna is always burned or thrown into the sea at times and then rebuilt.

HS wrote a report on one day at Sompasauna in 2017. At that time, visitors to Sompasauna were amazed at the city’s decision to close the sauna as Sompasaari’s residential construction progressed.

“Finland wants to perform as one of the superpowers of saunas, but what does the city of Helsinki do? It is going to roll Sompasauna to the ground, ”said the Egyptian who spent time at Sompasauna at the time. Nano Eweis.

Project manager Hannu Asikainen does not really know what to say about the termination decision.

“The somp sauna has been great in itself, and I’ve introduced it to my Texas friends myself. But it has always been known that this is a temporary activity that will end in time. ”

The somp sauna is also immortalized in pepper. The picture shows a work that participated in the HS Gingerbread Competition in 2016, in which Bruce Oreck celebrates Helsinki Sauna Day at Sompasauna­

According to him, negotiations have taken place with the Sompasauna Society for a new temporary place, which could be in Jätkäsaari or the northern part of Kalasatama, for example. However, nothing has been locked.

“There is also a marked place for a sauna or café building in the southwest corner of the Nihti town plan. But whatever it is, construction would only come into play in the late 2020s. In any case, the beach area will remain open to public use, ie there will be no residential buildings on the beach. ”

Vice-chairman of the Sompasauna Society Matti Kinnunen emphasizes that Sompasauna’s operations are not coming to an end but are moving elsewhere. Like Asikainen, he emphasizes that there is no definite information about the new place yet.

“We are in negotiations and we hope to be able to tell you more soon.”

Bridge At the moment, Sompasauna is open by own notice according to “24/7”, and the number of visitors is limited to 6-8 people, depending on the sauna.