Saunas | Helsinki's most legendary block saunas will be protected: “A very significant decision”

Kotiharju and Arla block saunas received the long-awaited conservation decisions. This means that the interiors of the first floors of the saunas and their solid interior must be preserved.

Helsinki the oldest public saunas, Kotiharju and Arla, have received protection decisions from the Center for Business, Transport and the Environment of Uusimaa.

According to the protection decision, public saunas play an “important role in maintaining the Finnish sauna tradition”. Last week, the more than hundred-year-old Rajaporti public sauna in Tampere also received a protection decision from the Pirkanmaa ely center.

Kotiharju sauna was founded in 1928 and is still in operation. Arla was founded a year later and has been closed for more than a year now. The last rivet for Arla's sauna business was the increased price of gas, because Arla's stoves were heated with gas.

Both saunas are located in Kallio, Helsinki.

People cooling off at Kotiharju's sauna in 2008.

Protection decisions first told Mightily according to Arla's protection decision applies to its premises on the first floor. The women's saunas were located downstairs and the men's saunas upstairs.

Also at Kotiharju's sauna, the conservation decision applies only to the first floor.

Second floors in Helsinki block saunas are not protected.

The Ely Center ended up with the protection of only one floor, even though the Museum Agency presented the protection of both floors. According to Ely, the protection of both floors could result in unreasonably high costs for the building company that owns the sauna – this could happen, for example, if the premises were left without an entrepreneur.

Entrepreneur Kimmo Helistö photographed in Sauna Arla in 2021.

Reached by HS Former entrepreneur of Arla Kimmo Helistö commented happily. He is currently the head of Uui Sauna, which operates in Jätkäsaari.

“This is a very significant decision,” he says.

Helistö predicts that Arla will reopen in the near future.

“I believe that Arla will be able to celebrate another 100th anniversary on the sauna rafts in 2029.”

According to Helistö, he himself would be interested in continuing as Arla's entrepreneur, if an agreement is reached with the housing company that owns the premises on practical issues. Helistö would like a little extra space in the housing association's courtyard building to run the sauna business, so that the venture would be meaningful.

The chairman of Asunto Oy Arla's board told HS in September that the sauna facilities are in any case in need of renovation.