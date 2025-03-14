The footballer Saúl Ñíguez He was the protagonist in a new installment of ‘Take a match to school‘of Sevilla FC. The Blanquirrojo midfielder, after the last and valuable victory in San Sebastián, departed with all the children who attended the event and left for them a very special message in response to one of the questions he received: «I left the house with eleven years, you have to strive and work to fulfill a dream ».

The player born in Elche expressed the challenge that means putting everything aside to fulfill a personal dream: «It is difficult when you leave home and your friends and family stay somewhere else, But for fulfilling a dream you have to try and do it. The effort and dedication is in your day to day. This year I have lived with my first important injury and everything is how you take it and the effort you dedicate ».

For Saul, there are two paths to take in life: «There are two ways to take things: pessimistically or for good. I did that with the injury, in the best possible way even though I did not know how to manage it because I had never injured me. I put everything I could of me to go back and do what we all like, ”he said.

Finally, he stressed the importance of getting your best version in the face of adversities: «My message is that, to face things in the best possible way, We do not know what will happen to us but how to react to what happens to us ». Now, Saul puts the focus on LaLiga’s party against the Athletic Club Next Sunday, where he and his team want to tie three new points at home.