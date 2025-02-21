02/21/2025



Updated at 10:19 p.m.





He Seville will face next Monday to Majorca On Day 25 of LaLiga EA Sports. After the victory achieved last Sunday against the Real Valladolid (0-4), García Pimienta’s men are looking for their Second consecutive triumphsomething they have never achieved during this season. For this clash, the coach recovers two important men from his staff: Badé and Saul. The two soccer players caused a decline in José Zorrilla and will now be available to García Pimient I could leave a Saul on the bench That, in his own words, he must now be his best physical level after the injury.

During the interview granted by the Ilicitano to ABC of Seville At the end of January, former Atlético de Madrid soccer player revealed that he was not yet fully recovered from a muscle injury that was novel for him. Despite having returned to the game land, he pointed out that he lacked confidence and that he had some fear of not having seen himself previously in a similar situation and set a period of approximately two weeks or two games to recover one hundred percent. This fortnight was fulfilled when Sevilla measured Barcelona (1-4) in a duel in which the midfielder saw the fifth yellow having to fulfill a sanction party against Real Valladolid.

García Pimienta’s decision

I trimmed, Sow and Juanlu They then composed the Sevilla Medullary being clear protagonist of the El Canterano party, author of a double. Now Saul, one of the team’s captains, is again available, although the good work in the center of the Sevillista field in his Pucelana victory does not sit as a clear headline.

In the aforementioned interview, Saul pointed out that, after leaving the injury behind, He kept playing with pain And that, as these inconveniences were disappearing “I’m going to start finding my best version again”. «Thanks to group work, they have supported me, they continue to support me, thanks to the confidence of the president, of the sports director, of the coaching staff, it makes it perhaps you are not playing at the best level, you have that continuity and you can find soon you Best version », also pointed out the ’17’ Sevillista who feels leader of the Sevillista project on the pitch.