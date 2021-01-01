Sauli Niinistö This is how Niinistö talked about the pandemic, the security of Finns and climate change – read the New Year’s speech in its entirety

HS publishes President Sauli Niinistö’s New Year’s speech in its entirety.

Citizens. I would like to warmly thank you all. So far, we have survived the coronavirus quite well compared to many other countries. Special thanks apply to those who have taken care of the health of others at work. But the achievement is common. Coming to a difficult place, the whole of Finland has once again shown its strength and resilience.

Korona has treated each of us in very different ways: one with irreversible heaviness; more tolerable than others, only making normal daily life more difficult.

However, the experience is shared. No one has been left behind.

Success will continue to depend on each of us. Although fatigue is already weighing in, we still need to find the strength to continue.

The ordeal when it’s not over. Vaccines are already creating hope, but exceptional conditions will continue for months at best. Restrictions can only be overcome by complying with the restrictions. Vaccines can only help by taking vaccinations.

Our common future is built by the actions of each individual, here and now. The responsibility is also shared.

* * *

Of the year Like 2020, the world that preceded it is also permanently behind. Even then, once the corona is released, there is no promise of a return to the former.

It is still difficult to fully understand how we are now in the midst of a fundamental turmoil. We still know something. We face a new one.

The pandemic has changed us. Being instantly changed to second. It was confusing to see vulnerability – how far humanity is from omnipotence. Each has ended up with serious thoughts, measuring themselves and their endurance in the middle of a strange. Loneliness has also become regrettably familiar to many. The shared harsh experience on the other hand also sums up. No matter how dependent we are on each other and our consideration for each other. This will hopefully stay in our minds for a long time.

But change alone is not about a pandemic. Global warming is continuing to move forward, even faster than feared. The balance of power in international politics is in strong motion. In the monetary economy, millions have become commonplace, along with billions, the 12-zero trillion is increasingly emerging. At the same time, new breakthrough technologies, from artificial intelligence to quantum computing, are making their way through.

Facing the new offers new opportunities to do things better and wiser than before. Encountering something new can also seem daunting. However, it is much more dangerous to try to hang on to an old one that is no longer burning.

* * *

History we remember eras when the goal of the joint effort was clear. We supported young democracy and brought Finland to the world map. We defended the country and paid war reparations. We rebuilt the economy and reformed society. We created prosperity on the basis of education and civilization. We made it clear that we were part of the West.

Even in the previous turning points, the former foundation has never completely disappeared from below. A new direction of progress has been created on the basis of strengths. We are at a new turning point again. Each of us must ask ourselves: what determines the common will to face the new now?

On Independence Day, I had the opportunity to talk to the general Jaakko Valtanen with. The general spoke wisely about the importance of a “joint session”. “Isn’t a society in which the status and rights of the individual are safeguarded worth defending?” he asked.

There is a lot in Finland for that joint session, or inclusion, whose value we do not always remember. It is often better seen from the outside. Finland’s success in international comparisons is no coincidence. Such a society is truly worth defending.

Finnish citizenship is a valuable asset for its holder. Asylum in Finland also gives a better status than the majority of the world’s people. Appropriately, there is a debate, even a debate, about the extent of all the freedoms and rights that live here. Less attention has been paid to the responsibilities and obligations that lie in the second horizontal cup. The aim of weighing should therefore be the “proportionality” of these, because without responsibility, even rights are not maintained. Finnish society is truly worth taking responsibility for.

* * *

Last the age-old debate on security leads to a broader reflection, that is, separate from individual cases, of a kind of dilemma of the state of civilization. In short, the question is how to give security to people who then have to be protected, that is, protected.

This, in turn, raises difficult follow-up questions. To what extent can security for all be counterbalanced by individual rights? Or, conversely, can the security of society as a whole be jeopardized by giving priority to the rights of individuals?

This reflection is taking place in the civilized countries of Europe and so far very different solutions have been reached.

Just over a year ago, I was concerned that Finland should not end up in a situation where the treatment of security risks is more lenient and our legislation is looser than in comparison countries. The security situation requires constant updating, as is now the case with the reform of terrorist legislation.

The sense of security has also been undermined by new, digital means. Whether it is the target of parliament or the health information of private individuals, the word “hacking” gives too harmless an impression. Cyber-attacks are threats to security, they are attacks on individuals, attacks on the entire social order. They need to be better combated, even internationally.

It has been said that the authorities are responsible for security. They will certainly do what they can, each within its own framework. This framework needs to be up to date. We should never have to admit that we have been naive in our politics.

* * *

Stayed from Independence Day to mind another encounter. The main message of the Biolaste performance in Eastern Helsinki was “take the ball out”. Their concern was, quite rightly, climate change. The same concern is strongly reflected in the messages I have received from children and young people throughout the year. We must be able to meet this demand.

At the beginning of last year, it was impossible to even imagine that we would have to avoid intimacy and social interaction, restrict movement and wear masks on our faces. Now that impossible is everyday – we’ve changed our behavior in a way that’s hard to believe to avoid danger. Would this be a lesson and help in combating another danger, climate change? After all, it is the behavior of people in climate change that is at stake.

There is enough to learn in the rest of life. There are no omnipotent people, but we can do many things. When faced with something new, you should strive for the better. That is what the pandemic has led us to. The need to consider others in one’s own behavior, the desire to help another, and the ability to adapt to exceptional circumstances all take humanity forward. Let’s continue on that path.

I wish you all a happy start to the year and God’s blessing.