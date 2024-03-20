The content of the briefing has not been disclosed.

Finland former president of the republic Sauli Niinistö and President of the EU Commission Ursula von der Leyen hold a joint press conference in Brussels.

The press conference is scheduled to start on Wednesday at 12:30 p.m. The schedule is tight, as von der Leyen will hold the next press conference with the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Šmyhalin with from one.

There is no advance information on what Niinistö and von der Leyen's press conference will cover.

The two-day summit of the leaders of the European Union begins on Thursday in Brussels. The meeting's list includes, among other things, a possible joint debt to strengthen Ukraine's defense and the situation in Gaza.

Finland is represented at the summit by the prime minister Petteri Orpo (cook).