Sauli Niinistö How does President Niinistö assess the past and the beginning of the year? HS will show a New Year’s speech from 12 noon

January 1, 2021
Policy|Sauli Niinistö

A year ago, the president was concerned about Finland’s conversational culture.

Republic president Sauli Niinistö gives his traditional New Year’s speech today, in which he takes a stand on current themes. HS shows the speech from 12 o’clock.

Niinistö’s speech was recorded at the Presidential Palace on New Year’s Eve.

A year ago, the coronavirus pandemic was not topical in Finland on New Year’s Day, and Niinistö took the floor in his speech. takes a stand especially on Finnish conversational culture. The main themes of the speech were avoiding confrontation, appreciating the disagreement and seeking a common view.

Niinistö took a stand on the coronavirus for the first time on his blog in March, when infections began to be found in Finland at an accelerating rate. Shortly afterwards, the President invited the chairmen of the parliamentary parties to Mäntyniemi. The topic was preparing for the coronavirus epidemic.

Less than a week later, Niinistö, together with the government, stated that exceptional circumstances prevailed in Finland. The Standby Act was introduced and extensive restrictions began.

This in, the speech coincides with a time when the development of coronavirus vaccines has given confidence in putting an end to the pandemic, but on the other hand, news of the virus becoming more prevalent is a cause for concern. Again, there is talk of a possible re-introduction of the stand-by law.

The Corona Year also changed presidential traditions. Traditional President of the Republic independence Day reception The presidential palace was missed in 2020 and was replaced by a televised celebration broadcast that included music, dance and theater, among other things.

The New Year’s speech has been a presidential tradition since 1935. For Niinistö, the speech is now ninth.

.

