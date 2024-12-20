12/20/2024



He Sevilla FC advances in the preparation of his match at the Santiago Bernabéuwhich will take place this Sunday starting at 4:15 p.m. The Sevilla expedition will travel to Madrid this Saturday to face the last match of the year, in which Navas will hang up his boots permanently. García Pimienta still has one more session ahead to decide the eleven that will play against Real Madrid.

Sevilla wants to give him a match worthy of their captain. The white and red team are not particularly good at these scenariosbut they hope to give a similar image to which they gave before him Atlético de Madrid at the beginning of the month at the Metropolitano. The The most striking absence from this Friday’s session has been Saúlwho joins the loss of Pedrosa, who still does not exercise with the group. The midfielder from Elche, as he has learned pridedenervion.comsuffers a gastrointestinal problem what makes him be doubt for the duel against Real Madrid. Ejuke and Nianzou, also injured, continue their recovery in the gym, while Sow is also out.

The absence of Pedrosa in the side will be supplied by Kike Salaswhile Gudelj will accompany Badé in the center of the rear. Another doubt is the far left, Idumbo He is now completely recovered, but Pimienta has not yet taken him out of the game. From the quarry, Sergio Recio and Garcia Pascual, which aims to be in the Tomorrow’s call after completing the training week with the first team.