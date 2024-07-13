Saúl Ñíguez said goodbye to his teammates at Atlético de Madrid this Saturday with emotion, during the team’s training session at the Cerro del Espino facilities, in which the midfielder did not participate, who could end up at Sevilla. The player from Alicante (Elche, 1994), a full international with Spain in 19 matches, went to the sports complex in Majadahonda (Madrid) to say goodbye to those who have been his teammates for more than a decade, after making his debut with the first team in the 2011-2012 season, and he did so visibly emotional.

Saúl, who left Atlético de Madrid on loan to Rayo Vallecano in the 2013-2014 season and then also to English Chelsea in 2021-2022, is not part of the plans of Argentine coach Diego Pablo Simeone. Since the start of the preseason a few days ago, the midfielder did participate in the first training sessions, although both on Thursday and Friday he trained separately from the group and has permission from the club to negotiate his destination next season, presumably at Sevilla.

Last season, Saúl played 49 games, 23 of them as a starter, and scored two goals for the red-and-white team and provided 5 assists, one less than the team leader, the Frenchman Antoine Griezmann. In his career as an at-large player, Saúl has won a Copa del Rey (2013), a Spanish Super Cup (2014), a La Liga title (2021), two European Leagues (2012 and 2018) and a European Super Cup (2018). With the Spanish national team he was European Under-19 champion and with Chelsea he won the 2021 Club World Cup. After Saúl’s farewell, Atlético continued its pre-season today, in a session in which Diego Pablo Simeone led his team on crutches, after having taken advantage of the summer to undergo surgery for an injury he suffered last season in his left knee.

