Saúl Ñíguez dressed again the captain’s bracelet in the victory that Sevilla won last Sunday against Real Sociedad (0-1). Although the Ilicitano cost to land in the game, he was going from less like more like the rest of the team. The player has received during the week criticism for his sports performance, so much so, that his partner Nyland took his face for him and put his work as a leader. García Pimienta also defended him at the press conference prior to this game and Saul has responded by giving goal to Chedira Ejke.

This is the sixth assistance that the formerchonero has offered in the fifteen games in which he has played with the Sevilla elastic. He is the player with better figures in this sense of the squad and is at his best in this facet throughout his career.

Never before had the 30 -year -old player reached in the same season. He has done it after playing fifteen LaLiga games with Sevilla, which means that he averages an assistance every 2.5 games.

Captain beyond the bracelet

Saul also worked as leader during and after the game. Beyond carrying Captain's bracelet, the midfielder was seen directing his teammates on the grass and also from the band when he was replaced in the 84th minute of the game.









It was also the one who attended television after the game by throwing leader messages: «Party by match, you already know me. The team is growing and you have to continue in the same line. We are building something beautiful next to the fans, which does not leave us in good or bad. They demand us as the club that we are and we have to do great things. The team feels good and, although some results have been negative, the work is there. A team has been seen that has been able to understand the game. We have gone well to the against. We knew that they could submit us with the ball and we have had several times. We have to improve a lot of three quarters of field onwards. We hurry, we lack calm, but we will work that to also have more people in the area ».