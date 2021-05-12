Saúl Craviotto and Mireia Belmonte will be the flag bearers for Spain at the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympic Games on July 23. The Catalan canoeist and swimmer were officially unanimously appointed by the Board of Olympic Federations of the Spanish Olympic Committee (COE) to carry the flag and lead the delegation made up of nearly 300 athletes who will participate in the Games.

For the first time in history, the Spanish flag bearers will be a man and a woman and the honor has gone to the two most successful Olympic athletes in history, with four medals each. Craviotto has won two golds, one silver and one bronze, while Mireia has won one gold, two silver and one bronze. Both will take over from Rafa Nadal, the standard bearer at the Rio 2016 Games who on Tuesday left his participation in Tokyo on the air.

“Their impeccable sports careers and the international projection of two people whose values ​​embody the best of sport and Olympism make Saúl and Mireia the best ambassadors for the Spain Brand”, the COE highlighted after the confirmation of Saúl Cravitto and Mireia Belmonte as flag bearers.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has encouraged national committees to adopt the mixed flagger formula to promote gender equality. In Tokyo, 48.8% of participants will be women, and full equality will be achieved at the Paris 2024 Games.

In Tokyo, Craviotto will participate in the K4-500, and Mireia is already classified to compete 1,500 and 800 freestyle and will also try to achieve a place in the 200 butterfly, 200 and 400 styles and 400 freestyle.

At the same meeting held this Wednesday, the director of Sports Activities of the Olympic entity, Cayetano Cornet, was appointed as Head of Mission of the national delegation for the Tokyo Games. Cayetano Cornet has extensive experience carrying out this work, since it will be the fourth Summer Olympic Games in which he holds this position, after those of Beijing 2008, London 2012 and Rio 2016.