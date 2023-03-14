Saul “Canelo” Alvarez I would return to the east ring May 6th and he would do it at home, because information from sources close to the boxer would be making his confrontation against the challenger official today John Ryderfor the WBC, IBF, WBO and WBA Super Middleweight world titles.

And it is that the house of Chivas will open the doors this afternoon to “Canelo” to present his fight on May 6 against the British John Ryder.

Saúl Álvarez will be present at the press conference agreed at noon at the Akron Stadium to publicize the details of the fight that they will hold in that building, which will host a boxing function for the first time and where they hope to put more than 55 thousand souls counted the fans who will enter the field and ringside area.

According to information from the newspaper CANCHA, promoter Eddie Hearn took a flight to Guadalajara yesterday, and would travel with the head of Matchroom Boxing, the fighter Ryder, who will challenge Saúl for the WBC, IBF, WBO and WBA Super Middleweight world titles.

a special flavor

The lawsuit has an important meaning for alvarezwho has not fought in the national territory since 2011. That year he fought in Mexico City, in November, and in June 2011 he also entered the ring at the VFG Arena in Tlajomulco de Zúñiga in Jalisco.

They will also announce the prices of the tickets and the date on which they will begin to be sold.

“Cinnamon” (58-2-2, 39 KO’s), 32, last fought last September defeating Gennady Golovkin in the finale of the trilogy, while Ryder, 34, boasts a professional mark of 32-5, 18 KO’s.

The bag that Saúl will take for fighting in Mexico is nothing compared to what he has been earning in recent years, 30-40 million dollars. It is known that the total for this lawsuit could be around 7-10 million tickets.

DAZN and Matchroom Boxing will not be in charge of putting together the production this time, otherwise it will fall to TV Azteca. Said Mexican television station will send the signal to the entire planet, and production will begin this Tuesday with the press conference.