Just hours for the bell to ring for one of the best fights of this 2021, Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez and the Turkish Avni Yildirim warm up their engines and take out sparks before going into the ring this Saturday, February 27. In a Hard Rock Stadium in Miami that will have the participation of 15 thousand spectators, both boxers will fight for the super middleweight titles of the World Boxing Council (WBC) and the World Boxing Association (WBA), belts that must be defended by the Mexican.

However, it is not the first time that Canelo Álvarez has to fight to retain important titles. Considered the best pound for pound of the moment, since 2005 when he started his professional career in Mexico, The Mexican boxer has a record of 54 victories in 57 official matches (2 draws and one loss). Of those encounters, on 20 occasions he successfully defended his crown and only once did he fail in his task.

Due to this, in Clarín we choose the 5 best fights during the entire career of Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez and we prepare the engines, facing one of the most anticipated crashes so far this year:

Alvarez vs. Mosley (05/05/2012)

One year after winning the WBC super welterweight title against Britain’s Matthew Hatton on March 5, 2011, “Canelo” should face veteran Shane Mosley in defense of the title. With 3 previous victories to retain the belt, the Mexican arrived with the illusion of remaining the champion, while the American was eager to return to his best form when he achieved a 38-0 record since 1993, until he fell at the hands of Vernon Forrest in 2002.

Despite being a fight marked by the difference in age, Álvarez (22) and Mosley (41) sparked in the ring. After 12 intense rounds, and with an American who could only jab into the air, “Canelo” won by unanimous decision and retained the WBC title

Álvarez vs Cotto (11/21/2015)

After dominating the WBC super welterweight category between 2010 and 2013, “Canelo” Álvarez decides to switch and try his luck at middleweight. After being victorious -previously- against Alfredo Angulo, Erislandy Lara and James Kirkland, the next target was the middleweight champion: Miguel Cotto.

Miguel Cotto defends himself from one of Álvarez’s fists. Source: JOHN GURZINSKI (AFP).

In 12 fierce and even rounds, the Mexican won by unanimous decision and claimed the title of WBC middleweight champion.The key? For the judges, the punch and power of the “Canelo” fists were enough to defeat a Cotto who did not have his best night.

Álvarez vs Khan (07/05/2016)

Having defeated Miguel Cotto and achieved his first world middleweight title, within a few months, “Canelo” Álvarez would have his first fight to defend the belt. The Challenger? Briton Amir Khan, who had just defeated American Chris Algieri for the WBC silver title.

In a fight marked by the difference in weight, since Khan came from the super lightweight category, the Mexican boxer emerged victorious after a tremendous knockout in the sixth round. With this victory, “Canelo” retained the WBC world middleweight title and a 47-1-1 record. The fight not only served to increase the legend of the fighter, but it would be the prelude to one of the best chapters in modern boxing: Alvarez vs Golovkin.

Álvarez vs Golovkin II (09/15/2018)

After the first chapter that ended in a controversial draw, Álvarez and Golovkin would have their rematch the following year. Stage? The T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas (Nevada). For the fighters it was not a simple combat, since At stake were the WBA (Super), WBC, IBO and The Ring middleweight world titles.

Saúl Canelo Álvarez (right) while throwing a blow to the Kazakh Gennady Golovkin (left), during the fight for the middleweight titles last Saturday, September 15, 2018, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada (USA). .). Source: Tom Hogan (EFE).

Considered the “fight of the year” of 2018, and before 21,965 spectators, “Canelo” Álvarez won by majority decision after 12 rounds of pure intensity. During the first 8 rounds, the fight could be for anyone; but it was the ninth round that changed the decision and favored the Mexican. The result was questioned by public opinion and fans, who considered that the fight was “even” and even considered the Kazakh man the just winner.

Álvarez vs Smith (12/19/2020)

After becoming a free agent after breaking relationships with Golden Boy Promotions, “Canelo” Álvarez decided to return to super middleweight and had his sights on the current WBA and WBC champion: Britain’s Callum Smith. The English boxer, who at the time had a 27-0 record, in addition to his height and reach, was a wide favorite with analysts. However, the result was different.

When @Canelo fought Callum Smith in December, he targeted Smith’s left arm, to neutralize his check hook 🚫 By the 2nd round, Smith’s arm was swollen and injured. In the 12th round, they shared a laugh when Canelo realized the damage he had done. pic.twitter.com/PQij8wgL0O – DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) February 22, 2021

On December 19, 2020, at the Alamodome in San Antonio (Texas), Álvarez dominated his rival during the 12 rounds that the fight lasted. In this way, and after obtaining the super middleweight titles of the WBA and WBC, the Mexican boxer was cataloged as “the best pound for pound in the world” by the American Boxing Writers Association, the Transnational Boxing Ranking, The Ring Magazin and many other specialists from the world of boxing.

Bonus track: Álvarez vs Mayweather (09/14/2013)

With an impressive 42-0-1 record for the moment, A young “Canelo” Álvarez wanted to shock the world after defeating the best pound for pound of that year: Floyd Mayweather Jr. With the WBC super welterweight title at stake and with the idea of ​​writing an important chapter in his history, the Mexican boxer went out to an MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas full of illusion.

🔙🥊 September 14, 2013. Floyd Mayweather Jr. defeated Canelo Álvarez by UD. Canelo’s only loss in his 56 professional fights.

pic.twitter.com/9wECBcCv15 – Aldair Miranda (@AldairMiranda) September 14, 2020

However, the story would end differently. After 12 intense rounds, Mayweather displayed his experience in the ring with his speed, footwork and left jab, to claim victory.

In this way, the American boxer gave him the first and only defeat in Álvarez’s career. One that -currently- is the only blemish of an impressive record of 54-1-2, and that plans to continue growing against Avni Yildirim this Saturday 27 from 9:00 p.m. (Argentina time).