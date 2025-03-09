03/09/2025



Updated at 23: 56h.





He Seville FC He has managed to take the three points of Anoeta thanks to a goal by Chedira Ejke just in the resumption. The Captain Saúl Ñíguez He was in charge of assistance and on this important victory he has spoken after the game: «It has been a very worked victory. The team has been very solid and supportive at work, it has been a good time to win, you have to continue on the line because the team is growing and gives confidence that what you work is given in the game. It has cost us, but today is very positive, it is a tremendous joy today, for Ejke and for all. I always say that the work pays and Ejke has worked in silence and has always waited for its moment trying to contribute and in the end that prize comes.

«Tremendously important. We had escaped the points in two finals at home, as against Mallorca, and we have worked and corrected errors that penalized us easy. The team has been solvent against a great rival like La Real, ”he added.

About the European fightthe Ilicitano has not wanted to venture, but he has recognized that he sees a growth in the team: «match by match, you already know me. The team is growing and you have to continue in the same line. We are building something beautiful next to the fans, which does not leave us in good or bad. They demand us as the club that we are and we have to do great things. The team feels good and, despite the fact that some results have been negative, the work is there ».

In addition, Saul has recognized mistakes: «A team has been seen that has managed to understand the game. We have gone well to the against. We knew that they could submit us with the ball and we have had several times. We have to improve a lot in three quarterfinals onwards. We hurry, we lack calm, but we will work that to also have more people in the area ».









Finally, the captain wanted to value the work of the scorer of the party, Chedira Ejke: «The work pays. He returned from the injury and has had hard moments. He has trained very well and knew what he had to do to help us. The work always pays because, even if you have talents, if you do not work you do not reach anything. He has made the difference giving us the victory ».