Very special day this weekend for Saul Niguez. The midfielder faces with the Sevilla FC the away game against Atlético de Madrida team in which he debuted at just 17 years old and with which he participated in more than 400 games in LaLiga. Now, once incorporated into the Sevilla dynamic after overcoming an injury and having minutes in the last two games, Saúl recognizes how much this Sunday’s game means to him.

«You always have two games scheduled when you come here. For me they are Atlético de Madrid, because it is the team of my life, and against Betis. You live it like this and they put it in your blood. It’s going to be very special because it will be the first time I play against them after so long. I played with Rayo Vallecano, but of course, I was not a first team player, so it is not the same. It’s going to be a very special moment. It’s a shame not to be able to arrive in the best physical condition due to the injury, since you arrive very just, but I want that match to be round. Give my best version, feel very good and make the people of Sevilla proud. And that of Atlético de Madrid, who I know will be happy for me if I do things well,” says Saúl in an interview on Relevo.

Asked by the Atlético coach, Simeone, The midfielder considers that “in short distances, so to speak, it is cold, it is cold. When you enter the field it is totally different. He is a born competitor. He has an incredible winning mentality and above all I have always said that he has the gift of transmitting. When he believes in an idea, it may be the best or the worst, but if he believes, he will be able to instill it in your veins.

In Sevilla’s key, regarding his role in the squad and the task of encouraging teammates who are not going through a good time, Saúl considers that “it’s simple. It is to accompany them because those at the top are all young. That is, you will have the opportunity to accompany them in the good and bad times. In the end the player is there. You know that Isaac is not a player that you say ‘No, he’s not going to score a goal even in the rainbow’. No. Last year the boy himself showed you that he scores goals. He’s going to score goals. And Kelechi (Iheanacho) too. The two forwards are players who are going to score goals. Logically, they are in a bad scoring moment, in the end you have to accompany them. But always demanding. You have to demand.