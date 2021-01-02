A.Once again, many day-trippers in the Sauerland and Harz have made their way to the skiing and tobogganing areas, despite repeated requests not to do so in lockdown. Police and regulatory authorities wrote reports on Saturday for numerous violations of the corona protection measures, as a spokeswoman for the city of Winterberg said. Long lines of cars and traffic jams formed in the snow-covered villages of the region, and the parking spaces filled up.

The police had announced on Twitter in the morning that they would give the city increased support over the weekend in enforcing the general decree on the mask requirement and the corona protection ordinance. For this, forces of the riot police would also be called in.

The lifts and slopes, restaurants and huts are closed until at least January 10th. The operators of the winter sports arena and the ski lift carousel point out on their website that there are no toilets, no warm-up facilities and no rescuers on site. There it says: “We love our mountains. You also determine: But in these times we have to let this love rest, because the onslaught leads to traffic jams and crowds. Congested streets, lack of parking spaces and lots of potential contacts. Who wants that? “

Overcrowded parking spaces

Because of overcrowding, the police in the Harz continue to advise against trips to the wintry mountains. But the rush continued there: hikers and tobogganists headed for the parking spaces in the partly snow-covered places on Saturday morning. The Goslar police wrote on Twitter in the morning that the parking spaces were largely full. She appealed to day-trippers to move widely to other areas in the Harz Mountains and to keep the escape routes free. The large car park in Torfhaus was also overcrowded, with many drivers parked on the side of the road.

There are no restrictions on day tourists in Lower Saxony. However, the drag lifts are closed due to the corona pandemic. Many families and groups set out on foot. In the past few days, the cars have been jammed for kilometers in excursion destinations.

The weather in Germany remains wintry and dreary for the time being. On Sunday there is thick cloud cover and snow. The meteorologists of the German Meteorological Service anticipate that it will snow in many regions during the day, in a strip from Baden-Württemberg via Hesse and Thuringia to Saxony and Brandenburg. There should be 2 to 5 centimeters of fresh snow.

Black ice must be expected, especially in the east. However, loosening is not to be expected. According to the DWD, maximum values ​​are between minus 1 degree in the mountains and 5 degrees at the sea. “Sun is really not a big issue in the coming days,” said a spokesman for the weather service. At least until the middle of the week it will remain under thick clouds in wet and cold weather.