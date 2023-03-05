Set with items from the Swiss luxury brand Chopard was delivered to the presidential collection in November 2022

A receipt shows that a box of items from the Swiss luxury brand Chopard was delivered to make up the personal collection of the Planalto Palace. The items, however, are not part of the set of jewelry valued at BRL 16.5 million that the Federal Revenue Service seized at Guarulhos airport (SP) in October 2021.

The pieces with diamonds that were retained would be a gift from the government of Saudi Arabia to the former first lady Michelle Bolsonaro. The objects were in the backpack of the adviser to the then Minister of Mines and Energy, Bento Albuquerquewho joined the federal government entourage in the Middle East, in October 2021.

According to newspaper report The state of Sao Paulothe former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) would have tried to get the gift back at least 4 times. The Ministry of Mines and Energy also called Itamaraty, but was unable to recover the jewels.

According to the newspaper Folha de S.Paulo, this 2nd set was also delivered by the government of Saudi Arabia during the Brazilian visit. It was in the luggage of one of the members of the delegation from Brazil and was not intercepted by the Federal Revenue Service.

The delivery receipt of the items to the collection (full – 158 KB) indicates that the set is composed of:

1 masbaha (kind of rosary);

1 watch with leather bracelet;

1 pair of cufflinks;

1 pen;

1 ring.

The document does not provide an estimate or evaluation of how much the objects are worth.

According to the receipt, the person responsible for the delivery, made on November 29, 2022, was the then special advisor to the Ministry of Mines and Energy Antônio Carlos Ramos de Barros Mello. A Sheethe said that the delay in transferring the items to the collection was due to a series of negotiations to define what would be the destination of the set.

“Was delivered [ao acervo do Planalto em novembro de 2022] because it took a long time in this process to say who will receive it, who will not receive it, where it will stay, where it will not stay. I just couldn’t stay in the ministry or anyone use it”, said the former adviser.

About the 1st set, he said that “what was apprehended, was apprehended, even saying that they were institutional gifts”. He said that this “not a problem that fits” him and other members of the Bolsonaro government. “The remaining [dos presentes dados pela Arábia Saudita] whatwho came [para o ministério] was delivered and received by the Presidency”, he declared.

BENTO ALBUQUERQUE

Former Minister of Mines and Energy, Bento Albuquerquesaid on Saturday (4.Mar.2023) that the previous administration took the “appropriate measures” regarding parts coming from Saudi Arabia.

“Due to the historical, cultural and artistic values ​​of the items, the ministry sent a request for the collection received to have its appropriate legal destination”, said the former minister. He also stated that the episode can be confirmed by letters sent to the head of the Office of Historical Documentation of the Presidency of the Republic.

In note (full – 84 KB), the former minister declared that he was not aware of the details of the items when he brought them to Brazil.

IRS

The Federal Revenue said on Saturday (4.Mar.2023) that the Bolsonaro government did not regularize nor did it present a request with justification to incorporate into the Union’s collection the jewels brought to Brazil from Saudi Arabia and seized in Guarulhos.

In notethe agency declared that regularization is possible “upon proof of public ownership, and regularization of the customs situation. This did not happen in the case under analysis, even after guidance and clarifications provided by the Federal Revenue Service to government agencies”.

INVESTIGATIONS

The Minister of Justice and Public Security, Flavio Dinosaid he will ask The Federal Police (Federal Police) to investigate a possible attempt by the government of former President Bolsonaro to bring diamond jewelry to Brazil without paying taxes.

In your profile on twitterDino stated that the case may “configure the crimes of embezzlement, embezzlement and money laundering, among other possible crimes”.

the deputy Erika Hilton (Psol-SP) it sent on Saturday (4.mar) to the Public Prosecutor’s Office in the State of São Paulo a request for investigation for passive corruption in the case of jewels.

The Psol bench should file a representation at the MP (Public Ministry) on Monday (6.Mar) to investigate the case.

“Bolsonaro tried to illegally bring diamonds to Brazil and even used a FAB plane to rescue contraband. We cannot normalize this militia behavior. It is inadmissible that a President of the Republic shamelessly uses the government to enrich his own family”, said the leader of the party in the Chamber of Deputies Guilherme Boulos (SP).