Saudi Arabia confirmed on Friday that it had reached an agreement to restore diplomatic relations with Iran, thanks to China’s mediation, after seven years of rupture by Riyadh over the attacks on the Saudi diplomatic mission in Tehran in 2016.

“The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Islamic Republic of Iran reached an agreement for the re-establishment of diplomatic relations between them and for the reopening of their embassies and representations within a maximum period of two months”, confirms a joint statement released by the agency of Saudi official news, SPA.

The note, signed by China, Saudi Arabia and Iran, states that Tehran and Riyadh held talks in Beijing from Monday until today, led by the Secretary of the Iranian Supreme National Security Council, Ali Shamkhani, and by the Saudi National Security Adviser, Musaid Al Aiban.

According to the understanding reached, both Tehran and Riyadh are committed to “respect the sovereignty of countries and non-interference in their internal affairs”.

The agreement also includes that Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan “will meet to activate the agreement, organize the exchange of ambassadors and discuss ways to strengthen relations between them”, added the note, according to the official agency.

The ministers of the two countries “will activate the bilateral agreement on cooperation in security matters, signed on April 17, 2001, and the general agreement on cooperation in the fields of economy, trade, investment, technology, science, culture, sport and youth” .

The statement clarifies that the Beijing talks were possible thanks to an offer by Chinese President Xi Jinping, which the two countries, traditional arch-enemies, accepted on the basis of “their desire to resolve differences through dialogue and diplomacy within the framework of the fraternal bonds that unite them”.

Riyadh severed diplomatic ties with Tehran in January 2016 after attacks on its diplomatic offices following the execution of a top Shia cleric in the Arab kingdom.

Iran and Saudi Arabia, considered the Shiite and Sunni powers of the Middle East, respectively, have been fighting over regional hegemony for decades and supporting rival sides in conflicts in the region.

Saudi Arabia has repeatedly accused Iran of promoting terrorism in the region, supporting the Houthi rebels in Yemen and militias of the Lebanese group Hezbollah.