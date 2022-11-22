By Andrew Mills and Maya Gebeily

DOHA (Reuters) – Saudi Arabia stunned Argentina at the World Cup on Tuesday with a 2-1 win over Lionel Messi’s side, prompting an outpouring of Arab pride the first time football’s premier tournament has been staged. in the Middle East.

It was good timing for hosts Qatar, which has faced a barrage of criticism over human rights in the conservative Muslim country. The country’s emir hung the Saudi flag over his shoulders at the stadium after the match.

“Wow! I have all the feelings now. We beat Argentina, one of the great teams!” said Saad, a Riyadh fan who has been in Qatar for two weeks and wore a green Saudi Falcons scarf around his neck.

“Our players played so well, everything went well inside the stadium today. It was amazing.”

In his fifth and final quest for the one major trophy he lacks, the 35-year-old Messi scored a 10th-minute penalty in a dominant first-half display by Argentina, during which he and Lautaro Martinez also had three goals disallowed. for impediment.

But Saudi Arabia, the tournament’s second-lowest-ranked team after Ghana, threw caution to the wind early in the second half, attacking the Argentina defense in front of a frenzied crowd of 88,012.

“The players were up to it and we won. They depended on one player, we competed as a team and we were equal. Watch out for Saudi Arabia,” said Saudi fan Abdelaziz al-Khwatem.

A Saudi television station showed a long line of cars with veiled women on their open sunroofs waving the Saudi flag. Other cars carried celebrating children.

“We expected Saudi Arabia to be easy and we would score five goals against them. But the Saudis’ strategy in the end was not to let us have the ball at all. They scored the goals and that was it,” said 21-year-old Argentine fan Juliana Vega.

