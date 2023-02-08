Saudi billionaire Prince Alwaleed bin Talal is awarding a bonus of one million riyals, almost €250,000, to each Al-Hilal player for Tuesday’s 3-2 victory over South American champions Flamengo. With the victory, the team from the oil state reached the final of the World Club Championship in which Real Madrid may be the opponent.

Prince Alwaleed, chairman of the Kingdom Holding Co, is a big fan of the Saudi club and said on social media that he will gift the players a similar amount if they take home the trophy on Saturday. The final battle will play Al-Hilal against the winner of Real Madrid – Al Ahly.

In addition, the Saudi sports channel reported SSC that each player will receive 500,000 riyals (125,000 euros) from the country’s sports minister for the victory over Flamengo.

National Achievement

For the first time, a team from Saudi Arabia is in the final of the World Cup for club teams. The government is celebrating this achievement in the same way as the national team's victory over Argentina at the World Cup in November. Sports Minister Prince Abdulaziz al-Faisal believes that Saudi Arabia is on the right track: "The victory is a tangible confirmation of the great distinction that Saudi sport has experienced in recent times."

Salem Al-Dawsari, the scorer of the World Cup winning goal against Argentina, was the big man for Asia’s reigning club champions. He used two penalties that laid the foundation for Al-Hilal’s place in the final.

Salem Al Dawsari was the big man at Al-Hilal against Flamengo. © ANP/EPA

