Riyadh (dpa)

The Saudi youth are preparing to enter an external camp in Abu Dhabi, during the long hiatus, and at the same time the club management is intensifying its efforts, in order to contract with Chilean coach Luis Sierra to lead the team during the coming period, and there are indications of acceptance from Sierra to experience with the team.

The youth administration is seeking to sign a contract with Sierra for a period of 6 months, as a successor to Croatian Igor Pescan, who was “dismissed” due to poor results.

Paying the three-month release clause for Biscan is still an obstacle to completing the contract with coach Sierra, who previously had experiences in the Saudi League, when he took the technical helm of the Al-Ittihad, Al-Wahda and Al-Tai teams.

Al-Shabab currently ranks eleventh with 21 points, following its victory in the last round over Al-Wahda by a goal.