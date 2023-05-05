Dubai (Al Ittihad) The Saudi Tourism Authority signed a set of agreements and memorandums of understanding during its participation in the Arabian Travel Market exhibition, which concluded today. The first is with Careem, the leading company in providing delivery services through its smart applications, with the aim of discussing ways of cooperation and providing promotions, special packages and special discounts that contribute to enriching their tourism experience. It was signed by Ahmed Orabi, Director of Careem in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and Munira Abanomy, General Manager of Partnerships Marketing for the Middle East and Africa, Saudi Tourism Authority. Four Seasons Hotel Riyadh also concluded a memorandum of understanding with the authority, through which visions, ideas and experiences are exchanged, to launch joint promotional campaigns with the aim of providing attractive offers for visitors and designing tourism experiences to stimulate visits to Saudi Arabia from major markets in the region and the world. This agreement comes within the framework of Four Seasons Hotel Riyadh’s keenness to sign agreements and partnerships with the Saudi tourism system, to achieve common goals and contribute to strengthening efforts aimed at consolidating Saudi Arabia’s position as the best tourist destination in the region. Meanwhile, IHG Hotels & Resorts, one of the international hotel companies that owns more than 6,000,000 hotels across 18 hotel brands, signed a memorandum of understanding with the Saudi Tourism Authority. The MoU provides a framework for both parties to explore ways and means to increase the number of visits to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia from major markets, across the Middle East and Africa. This includes the development of customized promotions, joint marketing campaigns, and promotional campaigns through loyalty programs, which will contribute to highlighting the position of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and its position as one of the most exciting and attractive destinations in the world. Visa also revealed a memorandum of understanding with the Saudi Tourism Authority. To explore opportunities for cooperation and innovative initiatives that will enhance the journey of visitors to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia as well as marketing for the tourism sector in the Kingdom. Under the memorandum of understanding, the two parties will set a framework for cooperation to build the first tourism data laboratory in the region to provide information based on the list of data and travel and tourism trends, thus contributing to enabling The Saudi Tourism Authority, “Visa” and all stakeholders and stakeholders in the sector to make conscious and knowledge-based decisions in support of Saudi Arabia’s endeavors in achieving its tourism ambitions. Visa and the Saudi Tourism Authority will also explore opportunities to launch Visa digital payment solutions and exclusive packages to enhance the experience of Visa cardholders and tourists coming to the Kingdom. The MoU was signed by Walter Lironi, Vice President of Visa Consulting and Analytics for Central Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Abdulkarim Al-Darwish, CEO of Middle East and Africa Markets at the Saudi Tourism Authority.