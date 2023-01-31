The Italian beat the Dutch Groenewegen in the sprint who rides for Team Jayco AlUla, a team with Arab sponsors. For the 22-year-old from Friuli it is the third victory in his career
There is a Milan that wins. His name is Jonathan, he is 22 years old and is one of the four golden musketeers of Italian cycling. The Friulian – from Tolmezzo – from Bahrain Victorius prevailed in the second victory of the Saudi Tour by overtaking Dylan Groenewegen in the sprint. For the 29-year-old, the opportunity for an encore vanishes after the victory of the first stage. A very heartfelt match for the Dutchman: his team is Jayco AlUla, a team with Arab sponsors.
For the Italian riders it is the second prestigious victory this season after the success of Alberto Bettiol in the first stage of the Tour Down Under, in Australia. Milan, Olympic gold medalist in the team pursuit, is on his third career victory as a pro: the first two in last season at the Tour of Croatia.
