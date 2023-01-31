There is a Milan that wins. His name is Jonathan, he is 22 years old and is one of the four golden musketeers of Italian cycling. The Friulian – from Tolmezzo – from Bahrain Victorius prevailed in the second victory of the Saudi Tour by overtaking Dylan Groenewegen in the sprint. For the 29-year-old, the opportunity for an encore vanishes after the victory of the first stage. A very heartfelt match for the Dutchman: his team is Jayco AlUla, a team with Arab sponsors.