As an athlete he won 5 Giri d’Italia and 3 Tour de France – to mention only the main laurels – until he earned the nickname “La Pantanina” between the 90s and 2000s. Now Fabiana Luperini has become the first woman in the flagship of an Italian pro team: it is the Corratec team, a Tuscan team that in 2023 became professional and received an invitation to the Giro d’Italia. Luperini made her debut on Monday 30 January at the Saudi Tour: the first stage was won by Dutchman Dylan Groenewegen in the sprint. In the short stage race in Saudi Arabia, which will end on February 3, the team lines up Dalla Valle, Barac, Iacchi, Masotto, Vacek, Van Empel and Zambelli. Francesco Frassi is also in the Luperini flagship. We contacted Fabiana on the phone to let her tell us how the first day went: “I have to say it went well. We had an athlete in the breakaway, Iacchi, and so I immediately went with the car to the breakaway. I enjoyed it. The final was quite chaotic, a men’s race is more chaotic than a women’s race. Then this stage had a very bumpy asphalt, almost like Paris-Roubaix. For 30-40 km the riders pedaled on a really difficult asphalt, there were a lot of punctures. As a first race, I went back and forth many times… There was a lot of frenzy. Clearly I still have a lot to learn, meanwhile I was well received by everyone. The context in which you ride, among other things, is spectacular. Saudi Arabia gives me the idea of ​​being a rapidly expanding country with incredible natural beauties, which will soon be admired all over the world. Fortunately, they are also making progress on the rights front”.