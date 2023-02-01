The consecutive encore failed, but Jonathan Milan consoled himself with the lead of the general classification of the Saudi Tour after three stages (conclusion on Friday). The 22-year-old Friulian of Bahrain-Victorious had beaten Groenewegen in the second stage on Tuesday and also came close to winning the third stage: in Abu Rakah, after 159 km, only the 22-year-old Norwegian of Uno X Søren Wærenskjold, his contemporary and champion of the Under 23 World Time Trial. In the sprint, fourth place for Simone Consonni, seventh Formolo and eighth Fedeli. In the general classification, with 8” on the Dutch Bol and 16” on the German Kanter.