Jeddah (dpa)

The Technical Committee of the Saudi Football Association rejected the appointment of Youssef Anbar as coach of the first football team of Al-Ahly club, succeeding the Serbian coach Vladan Miloevic.

The Saudi Al-Riyadiah newspaper reported that private sources revealed to it that the decision of the technical committee came because the rules and regulations in the Federation prevent a coach from assuming the task of training two clubs during one season.

Youssef Anbar had supervised the training of Al-Bukayriyah club at the beginning of the current season, before Al-Ahly management agreed with him.

An official source in the technical committee explained to the newspaper, that Al-Ahly club did not submit a letter to the technical committee regarding the appointment of a ward.

The source added that a circular had been sent to all clubs in the Saudi Professional League earlier, explaining all the regulations related to appointing coaches, including not allowing the presence of a coach in two clubs during the same season.

On Wednesday, Al-Ahly announced the termination of its contract with Serbian Vladan Miloevic by mutual consent.

The Saudi club stated, in a statement published on its official account on the social networking site “Twitter”, that it had completed all the necessary legal procedures between the two parties, and Youssef Anbar had also been assigned to lead the team until the end of the current season.