Riyadh (dpa)

The Saudi Football Federation announced the selection of the city of Abha in the Asir region to host the 2024 Saudi Super Cup.

The hosting of the tournament, which will be held from August 13 to 17, coincides with the Asir Summer Season 2024, which witnessed the launch of the region’s tourism identity “Asir Tahol”.

Abha will host the tournament, with the participation of Al-Hilal, Al-Nasr, Al-Ahly, and Al-Taawoun clubs.

The Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz Sports City Stadium in Abha is scheduled to host the tournament matches, with the first match of the semi-finals taking place on Tuesday, August 13, bringing together Al-Hilal, the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Cup champion and the Professional League champion, with Al-Ahli, the third-place team in the league championship.

The second match of the semi-finals will be held the following day, and will bring together Al-Nassr, the runner-up of the league and cup, and Al-Taawoun, the fourth-place team in the league championship, while the final match will be held on August 17.