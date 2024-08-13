Al-Ahly was on its way to securing its ticket after taking the lead with a goal by its Brazilian striker Roberto Firmino (66), but Serbian striker Aleksandar Mitrovic saved Al-Hilal by equalizing with a header in the first minute of stoppage time.

The two teams resorted to penalty kicks, which smiled on Al-Hilal, after Al-Ahly wasted the second and third penalty kicks through the Spaniard Gabri Vega and the Brazilian Roger Ibanez, as the Moroccan goalkeeper Yassine Bounou saved the first, while the second kick went over the goal.

Al Hilal will meet in the final match next Saturday with the winner of the second semi-final match between Al Nassr and Al Taawoun tomorrow, Wednesday.