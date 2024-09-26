The reduction will be through the cancellation of about 834 million shares, so that the capital after the reduction will become three billion riyals, from 11.34 billion riyals before it.

The company said in a statement to the Saudi Stock Exchange, “The reason for reducing the company’s capital is due to its excess over the company’s needs, to facilitate the in-kind distribution of Savola’s entire share in Almarai’s capital to its eligible shareholders, and to improve the company’s capital structure.”

The statement indicated that the reduction process will include cancelling shares, followed by compensating the eligible shareholders by granting them a number of Almarai shares at a fair value equal to the nominal value of the canceled shares in the company.

“After the reduction, the remaining capital will be sufficient to meet the company’s operational needs,” he added.

The process is subject to conditions, the most important of which are the approvals of regulatory authorities and the extraordinary general assembly of shareholders, as well as compliance with the creditors’ objection period in accordance with the regulations.

Riyadh Capital has been appointed as a financial advisor to manage the capital reduction process and all related procedures.