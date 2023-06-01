Al-Nassr achieved a comfortable 3-0 win about Al-Fateh in it Al Awal Park in the party of the Day 30 and last of the 2022-2023 season of the Saudi Pro Leaguedespite the absence of Cristiano Ronaldo due to an injury. The highlight of the meeting was Anderson Taliscawho scored a double at 4 and 66 minuteswhile Mohammed Maran added another goal in the 72nd minute to seal the team’s victory.

Although Al Nassr I had nothing at stake and Cristiano Ronaldo was on vacationshowed a clear superiority over Al-Fateh. Talisca was the great protagonist of the match by scoring two goals, being only one goal away from reaching Hamdallah, the top scorer in the Arab league.

Maran closed the victory with a goal in a play in which Talisca was close to completing a hat-trick. Besides, Al-Nassr could have gotten an even bigger score if they hadn’t had a goal disallowed for handling the ball and if a penalty had been awarded in their favour..

With this result, the Saudi Pro League comes to an endending a season full of emotions and outstanding performances on the pitch.