Big names in world football such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema and N’Golo Kante they now compete in Saudi Arabia thanks to significant investment from the Public Investment Fund.

This is the history of the Saudi top flight, from the most successful teams and players to everything you need to know.

They have won the SPL 18 times and been runners-up 15 times, with more than twice as many titles as Al-Ittihad, the second most successful team in Saudi Arabia.

Riyadh city and its teams have won 33 titles between them, with Jeddah teams winning 13. Then there are two titles for Al-Ettifaq in Damman and one for Al-Fateh and Al-Hasa city.

Both continue to play in the division, showing a penchant for foreign talent. If the top clubs have their way, this list will have a few more foreign names in a few years’ time.

This change is beginning to take place and it is demonstrated by the fact that a Saudi Arabian has not been the top scorer in the SPL since the 2013/14 season. Odion Ighalo and Bafetimbi Gomis are the latest top scorers in the SPL.

Names like Vincent Aboubakar, Luis Gustavo, Luciano Vietto, Ever Banega, Brad Jones, David Ospina, Felipe Caicedo, Kyriakos Papadopoulos, Georgios Samaras, Wilfried Bony, Odion Ighalo, Bafetimbi Gomis, M’Baye Niang and Cristian Tello will be familiar. the European football audience.

The other reason why it will be a little different is that the Public Investment Fund has taken Al-Nassr, Al-Ittihad, Al-Ahli and Al-Hilal under its control. Those newly gifted teams are attracting fresh talent, but what it means for the rest of the division’s clubs remains to be seen.

The new season will see 16 clubs take on each other home and away, with head to head being the key factor in deciding if the teams finish on the same points. Goal difference is the last resort. The season will run from August to May and the bottom three teams will be relegated to the Saudi Arabian First Division League.

The SPL winners advance directly to the group stage of the AFC Champions League, while the runner-up advances to the qualifying stage. Al-Ittihad -a team joined by Benzema and Kante- are the defending champions, while Al-Nassr were runners-up, so Ronaldo will have to earn their place in the group stage of the AFC Champions League.

The Athletic reported that SPL has instructed IMG to secure a global television deal for the new season as there will be so many big names on the show. IMG has been crucial in securing overseas deals for the Premier League over the years and seems unlikely to fail in this task.

In the United States, there are some SPL games that are broadcast live on ESPN.