The visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to Saudi Arabia is direct evidence that the two countries have managed to strengthen their relations; they are strong and trusting. About this on December 10 “RIA News” said the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the King Faisal Center for Research and Islamic Studies, Saudi Prince Turki Al-Faisal.

“The joint statement by the Crown Prince and Chairman of the Council of Ministers Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud and Russian President Vladimir Putin following the meeting indicates that our relations are in demand and will develop,” he said.

Al-Faisal also pointed out the coincidence of the positions of Moscow and Riyadh on a number of international issues. In particular, he noted the approach to solving certain international problems, including the situation in the Gaza Strip.

“We have common approaches to the issue of resolving the situation in the Gaza Strip, the immediate cessation of Israeli bombing of Palestinian territories, and the recognition of the Palestinian state with its capital in East Jerusalem,” the prince emphasized.

During the period of escalating violence in the Palestinian territories, Saudi Arabia led Arab-Muslim diplomacy efforts to end the conflict, and “these efforts were supported by the Russian Federation and President Putin,” Al-Faisal concluded.

Putin arrived in Abu Dhabi on a working visit on Wednesday, December 6. He was met by UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The Russian leader at a meeting with the President of the UAE said that the country has become the main trading partner of the Russian Federation in the Arab world, and relations between the two states have reached an “unprecedented” high level.

Then on the same day, the Russian President arrived in Riyadh, where he held negotiations with the crown prince of the state. During the meeting, the Russian President called relations between Russia and Saudi Arabia stable and good, and also noted positive developments in the areas of political interaction, economics and humanitarian areas.

