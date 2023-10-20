For his part, the Saudi Minister of Transport and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the General Ports Authority, Saleh Al-Jasser, confirmed that this agreement comes within a package of local and international private sector investments, to establish many high-performance logistics zones, to enhance the efficiency of the logistics sector, develop the level of services provided, and increase the numbers of handling. , creating more job opportunities in the logistics sector, and enhancing its role in supporting the Saudi economy.

He explained that the agreements concluded with the private sector over the past two years to build and expand its investments in logistics areas confirm the attractiveness of Saudi ports, the Saudi logistics sector, and the large and promising opportunities in this vital sector. Which contributes to supporting and growing regional and global supply chains, driving economic growth and achieving sustainable development, according to the official Saudi Press Agency.

The head of the General Ports Authority, Omar Hariri, also confirmed that the new logistics zone comes within the framework of Mawani’s endeavor to contribute to increasing the number of logistics zones in the ports to 12 regions and logistics centers currently, and in a way that contributes to raising the Kingdom’s ranking in the Logistics Services Performance Index from the current 38th rank. To rank 10 globally and ensure its leadership regionally.

The zone will provide major logistical services, services and integrated environmental systems, including warehouses and yards for storing and handling all types of dry and refrigerated goods, and a warehouse and re-export area. To provide sorting, regional distribution, and value-added operations.

The Saudi International Ports Company – a joint alliance between the Saudi Public Investment Fund, the Singaporean company PSA International, and the Al-Balagha Group – operates the two container terminals at King Abdulaziz Port in Dammam.

It is noteworthy that “Mawani” succeeded in attracting local and international investments and major logistics companies by signing several agreements to establish 11 logistics zones in the Jeddah Islamic Port, King Abdulaziz Port in Dammam, and King Fahd Industrial Port in Yanbu, with an investment value of approximately 4.2 billion riyals (equivalent to 1.12 billion dollars). It contributes to providing more than 13,000 direct and indirect jobs in the logistics sector, leading to an economic renaissance that supports the domestic product and intra-trade between the Kingdom and the countries of the world, in addition to enhancing connectivity between multiple modes of transport, and supporting the growth of the logistics industry.