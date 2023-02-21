The Statistics Authority said in its statement that non-oil exports (including re-exports) decreased in December by 24.4 percent on an annual basis, to reach 22.7 billion riyals.

In total, Saudi Arabia’s commodity exports (oil and non-oil) increased by 1.1 percent in December, to reach 108.2 billion riyals, and merchandise imports increased by 16.9 percent, to reach 62.2 billion riyals.

The statement of the Statistics Authority indicated that the Kingdom achieved a trade surplus last December of 54 billion riyals, thanks to the increase in oil exports.

The Statistics Authority stated that China maintained its position as the Kingdom’s main partner in merchandise trade, as Saudi Arabia’s exports to China in December amounted to 16.2 billion riyals, while Saudi Arabia’s imports from China amounted to 13.7 billion riyals in the same month.