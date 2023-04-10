Yemen enters its ninth year of conflict between Houthi groups, supported by Iran, and the government that was internationally recognized in 2014, which is sponsored by Saudi Arabia. The talks, also mediated by a delegation from Oman, could resume a ceasefire between both parties.

Representatives of the Government of Saudi Arabia visited the capital of Yemen, Sana’a, to speak with the leaders of the Houthis, who control the city and a large part of the country’s territory, in favor of advancing the peace talks that seek to put an end to a conflict that enters its ninth year of life.

A delegation from Oman, a neighboring country of Yemen, also attended the meeting. Oman is leading international negotiating efforts in the war, which began in 2014 when the Houthis seized Sanaa and most of the country’s north until they ousted the then internationally recognized government into exile in Saudi Arabia.

The Houthis are backed by Iran, while the Saudis back the ousted government, turning the Yemen war into a proxy conflict between the two regional powers.

The Saudi Arabian delegation was led by the country’s ambassador to Yemen, Mohammed bin Saeed Al-Jaber. The high representative met with Mahdi al-Mashat, leader of the Supreme Political Council of the Houthis.

Unofficial sources report that it is the second meeting between the Saudis and the rebels in 2023. Hans Grundberg, UN special envoy for Yemen, described the meetings as “the closest Yemen has come to real progress towards lasting peace.”

Speaking to the AP agency, he stressed that “this is a time to seize and build a real opportunity to start an inclusive political process under the auspices of the UN to end the conflict in a sustainable way.”

A month ago, Saudi Arabia and the Houthis reached a first agreement, still in draft, to resume a ceasefire that had expired in October. This draft seeks to leave the shots behind in order to return to political dialogues.

With AP and EFE