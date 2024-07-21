Saudi Defense Ministry spokesman, Brigadier General Turki Al-Maliki, said that the Kingdom has no relation or involvement in targeting Hodeidah.

Al-Maliki stressed that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia “will not allow its airspace to be violated by any party.”

The Israeli army announced on Saturday that it had targeted Houthi sites in the Hodeidah region of Yemen.

Israeli media reported that Israel carried out a series of strikes in Yemen Using 12 F-35 aircraft.