The minister added, in statements to “Sky News Arabia Economy” on the sidelines of the Davos Forum 2023, that the kingdom’s mineral wealth is estimated at $1.3 trillion, after the geological survey program revealed huge amounts of mineral wealth in the kingdom.

The industrial strategy in Saudi Arabia aims to attract investments worth one trillion riyals (about 267.2 billion dollars) in 10 years. Al-Khorayef added that the targeted investments will be distributed over 800 projects in the Kingdom.

The minister said that Saudi Arabia succeeded in attracting investments worth $32 billion during 2022 in the mining sector.

The ministry also plans to organize 6 auctions in the mining sector this year, after it succeeded in opening previous auctions for investors.

The ministry is working to link the mining sector with the industrial sector in the Kingdom, according to Al-Khorayef, who confirmed that Saudi Arabia aspires to enhance its industrial exports to global markets, and that it is qualified to be an industrial center that attracts investors, especially because of its location, which qualifies it to be a global logistics center.

On the Kingdom’s capabilities, Al-Khorayef said that Saudi Arabia owns 40 industrial zones, and that the Kingdom’s financial system enhances its ability to grow investments in the industrial sector.