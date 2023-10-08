This came during his participation in a dialogue session entitled “Enhancing comprehensive participation and the circular economy to achieve fair and equitable energy transitions”, within the activities of the first day of “Climate Week in the Middle East and North Africa region for the year 2023”, with the participation of the Minister of Energy and Infrastructure of the United Arab Emirates, Suhail. Al Mazrouei, the Minister of Oil of the Republic of Iraq, Hayyan Abdul Ghani, and the Minister of Climate Change of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Ahmed Islam.

The Saudi Minister of Energy said: “We can be the exporter of clean hydrogen, and the producer and exporter of clean electricity as well,” adding that the Kingdom has adopted a comprehensive approach that includes all its capabilities, to produce energy from renewable sources, produce hydrogen, lines and pipelines for its distribution, and transmit electricity.

During the session, the participants stressed that joint financing must be the basis from which the world starts, stressing the importance of employing technologies as well as the use of green hydrogen and the tools necessary to reach global future goals, stressing the need for developed countries to work on projects that would reduce the burdens resulting from emissions. Carbon, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

The participants stressed the importance of countries cooperating with each other in projects related to clean energy, which is a new technology aimed at reducing thermal emissions and reducing the carbon footprint in many of its processes, hoping that the climate change summits would contribute to launching carbon emissions reduction projects and working on many options. Which would contribute to reducing these emissions.

At the conclusion of their speech, the participants stressed the importance of the world thinking better and technology taking its rightful place, which would contribute to the way energy is used without affecting the environment.