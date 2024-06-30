Saudi Aramco signed contracts for the second phase of the Jafoura field project, in addition to contracts for the third phase of the company’s main gas network expansion project.

Amin Nasser, CEO of Saudi Aramco, said that the contracts for the second phase of the Jafoura field project and the third phase of the scheduled main gas network expansion project are worth $25 billion.

For his part, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman pointed out that the ministry has worked with Saudi Aramco since 2019 to prepare a clear vision for the Kingdom’s targets in the energy mix, and the Jafurah field and the expansion of the gas network are a result of this work.

The minister said that the Kingdom’s gas production will rise by 63 percent by 2030, specifically from 13.5 billion cubic feet per day to about 21.3 billion cubic feet by 2030.

He explained that the volume of methane emissions in the oil and gas sector in Saudi Arabia is 0.05 percent, while the rate in other countries such as America is 0.2 percent, making Saudi Arabia ranked second in terms of emissions of this gas globally.

He said that the total production of the Jafurah field and the expansions in the gas pipeline network will contribute about 20 billion dollars annually to the Saudi domestic product.