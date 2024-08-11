Data published on the Saudi market website on Sunday showed that the company achieved 1.024 billion riyals ($272.77 million) in net profit in the second quarter, compared to 350.9 million riyals a year ago.

The company attributed this growth to a 35 percent increase in gross profit, thanks to higher selling prices, lower costs of raw materials, and lower consumption expenses.

She stated that the insurance claim received during the second quarter amounting to 270 million riyals, in addition to the one-time franchise fees charged amounting to 192 million riyals during the same quarter of the previous year, contributed to supporting profitability during the current quarter.

In contrast, it indicated a decrease in sales volume for all products except primary aluminium, flat rolled products and gold.