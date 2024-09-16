Saudi Maaden and Bahrain’s Alba sign non-binding agreement to establish global aluminium company

Maaden agreed to purchase shares in Alba in exchange for the entire capital of two of its subsidiaries, Maaden Aluminium and Maaden Bauxite and Alumina, which were part of a joint venture with Alcoa.

A day before the deal, U.S.-based aluminum maker Alcoa sold a 25.1 percent stake in its joint venture with Maaden to the Saudi company for $1.1 billion in a stock-and-cash deal.

Alba Chairman Khalid Al Rumaihi said the sale would allow the two companies to expand production, strengthen their global presence and explore new opportunities in clean energy.

Maaden did not disclose the financial terms of the non-binding agreement but said that as part of the due diligence process, the two companies are exploring listing Alba on the Saudi stock market.