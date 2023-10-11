If it were up to Michael Emenalo, director of the football competition in Saudi Arabia, many more top footballers would come to the country in the coming years to continue their careers. “I can’t reveal anything yet, but I am sure there is a lot of interest from top players who want to come and play football here,” Emenalo says at the media group Munich Merkur.
