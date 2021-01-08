King of Saudi Arabia Salman bin Abdel Aziz Al Saud was vaccinated against coronavirus infection, reports Saudi Press Agency…

It is noted that the 85-year-old monarch received the first dose of the drug from the American pharmaceutical company Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech, information about his health has not yet been reported.

Recall that Saudi Arabia has become the second Gulf country after Bahrain to approve the use of the German-American vaccine. Vaccination of the population against coronavirus began in the country on December 17, during which time many high-ranking officials, including the Saudi Crown Prince, managed to get vaccinated.

Earlier, the Saudi Ministry of the Interior announced the lifting of the ban on entry to states from January 3, imposed against the background of the spread of the new COVID-19 strain.

Meanwhile, in the United States, a doctor who had been vaccinated with a vaccine produced by Pfizer and BioNTech died shortly before his death, in addition, in Norway, three deaths have already been reported in patients who also received this drug.