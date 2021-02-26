Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The Saudi Arabian Military Industries “SAMI” company, wholly owned by the Public Investment Fund, concluded its successful participation in the International Defense Exhibition and Conference (IDEX) for the year 2021, which was held in Abu Dhabi under the umbrella of the Saudi Pavilion.

The company’s pavilion at the exhibition witnessed the signing of three major partnership agreements, in the presence of a group of VIPs, and a review of the latest military and defense technologies, as well as the participation of companies affiliated with «SAMI».

During the exhibition, which lasted for five days, “SAMI” signed a number of cooperation agreements with international companies and government agencies. On the first day, the company signed a joint venture agreement with the American “Lockheed Martin”, the largest military systems company in the world, to develop capabilities in The fields of manufacturing technology, software technologies, and systems integration, as well as in the production, maintenance and repair of rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft, missile defense systems, and naval and ground military systems.

On the second day, the company entered into a cooperation agreement with the Emirati “Nimr” company, affiliated to the Edge Company, for joint cooperation on armored military and security vehicles, in the first military industries agreement between a Saudi and Emirati company. The company also signed an agreement with the Public Authority for Military Industries to make SAMI the strategic partner for the global defense exhibition organized by the authority in 2022.

The Saudi Arabian Military Industries (SAMI) pavilion witnessed the visit of a large number of Emirati and Saudi officials.

Engineer Walid bin Abdul Majeed Abu Khaled, CEO of the Saudi Arabian Military Industries (SAMI), said: “We are pleased to achieve remarkable success through our participation in IDEX, which will lead us to achieve new achievements within our efforts to make the Kingdom one of the leaders in the manufacture of military systems in the world.” .

He added: The exhibition constituted an important platform that enabled SAMI and its subsidiaries to showcase their advanced domestic innovations and gain new data and insights in the world of defense industries.