Saudi human rights activist Loujain al-Hathloul was sentenced Monday, December 28, to five years and eight months in prison under an “anti-terrorism” law, a suspended sentence that makes her released in a few months, according to his family.

Loujain al-Hathloul, 31, was found guilty of “various activities prohibited by anti-terrorism law”, said the pro-power online media Sabq, which had access to the hearing. Saudi media say sentence carries two years and ten months “provided she does not commit a new crime within three years”.

The period spent in pre-trial detention is also taken into account in the prison sentence, which makes Loujain al-Hathloul, arrested in May 2018, released in “two months”, explained her sister Lina on Twitter.

The court also banned the activist from leaving the kingdom for five years, added Lina al-Hathloul, adding that her sister and the prosecution had the opportunity to appeal the judgment within 30 days.

Saudi Arabia is widely criticized by NGOs for its human rights record which regularly embarrasses Western partners. Loujain al-Hathloul began a hunger strike in prison on October 26 before interrupting it two weeks later, according to his family and Amnesty International.

“Loujain’s morale is good but his physical condition remains weak”, then declared his other sister Alia al-Hathloul.

According to Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal ben Farhan, Loujain al-Hathloul is accused of having been in contact with states “hostile” to the kingdom and of having transmitted confidential information. But the Saudi government has provided no tangible evidence to support these accusations, according to relatives of the activist.

Loujain al-Hathloul’s family announced in November that his case had been transferred to a terrorism court. This specialized criminal court, created in 2008, has been widely used to try political prisoners, according to human rights organizations.

A “fierce” activist for the cause of Saudi women, Loujain al-Hathloul has only carried out peaceful actions in the ultraconservative kingdom. She has long campaigned for the right of Saudi women to drive and for the end of the guardianship which puts women at the total mercy of men.