Today, Sunday, the Saudi Ministry of Health announced the registration of a new death from the emerging coronavirus, bringing the total deaths in the Kingdom as a result of the epidemic to 8906.

In a press statement, the ministry indicated that 5,477 new cases of the virus were recorded, bringing the total infections to 615,430. It also pointed out that 3,405 new cases of recovery were recorded, bringing the total number of people recovering from the epidemic in the Kingdom to 564,947.