The company said in a statement to the Saudi Stock Exchange that the contract relates to providing ground handling services at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, for all Riyadh Airlines flights, including yard services and passenger lounge services for domestic and international flights.

She explained that the contract begins on the first of next September, and its duration is four and a half years with the option to extend for two additional years, noting that this value is for the entire period, i.e. six and a half years, according to Reuters.