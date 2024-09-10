Kadesh scored the equaliser (39) and then the winner (90) after Ali Lajami (14 own goal) gave China the lead, noting that Saudi Arabia played with ten players starting from the 19th minute after Mohammed Kano was sent off with a red card.

Saudi Arabia raised its score to four points, after a shaky start with a 1-1 draw with Indonesia in the first round, in a match in which it missed out on victory from a penalty kick executed by Mahmoud Al-Dosari.

Saudi Arabia’s path to qualifying for the World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico could have been difficult without a win, as they will face Japan and Australia later, as well as Bahrain, which defeated Australia in the first round.

In contrast, China remained without points after a humiliating 7-0 loss to host Japan.

The Saudi team received the lead goal when Lajami deflected the ball from a corner kick into the net by mistake into his own team’s goal (14).

The Greens received a second blow when Mohammed Kano was sent off after assaulting one of the players, leaving his team to complete the match with a reduced number of players (19).

Kadesh managed to equalize the score in the same way when he headed a corner kick into the goal (39).

The Chinese thought they had taken the lead again with a goal from Wang Changwan from a corner kick again, but the video assistant referee (VAR) indicated that there was offside (54).

Salem Al-Dawsari wasted a golden opportunity to score when he was alone with the goalkeeper and shot a powerful ball that hit the crossbar (63).

Goalkeeper Mohammed Al Owais saved his country from defeat with a double save.

While the match seemed to be heading for a draw, Kadesh snatched the winning goal from a corner kick as well, rising to the ball and heading it (90).

In a second match, Australia failed to achieve its first victory and tied with host Indonesia 0-0, collecting its first point against two points for Indonesia.