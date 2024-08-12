He said in a statement to the Saudi Stock Exchange that their number and value will be determined “according to market conditions”, and that their purpose is to strengthen the bank’s capital base.

He added that these bonds will be under the program to issue additional Tier 1 capital bonds worth eight billion riyals (about 2.131 billion dollars) based on the decision of the Board of Directors last January.

The bank has appointed Saudi Fransi Capital as sole bookrunner, coordinator and lead manager for the potential private offering.