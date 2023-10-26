The ministry stated in a statement reported by the Saudi News Agency, SPA: “The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia welcomes the resumption of talks between representatives of the Sudanese Armed Forces and representatives of the Rapid Support Forces in the city of Jeddah, facilitated by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United States.”

Since April 15, the conflict between the army led by Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and his former deputy, Commander of the Rapid Support Forces, Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, has led to the death of more than 9,000 people, according to a United Nations toll, and the displacement of more than 5.6 million people within the country or to neighboring countries.

All mediation attempts, including American-Saudi ones, have not succeeded so far in achieving any progress on the path to stopping the war, and the most they have achieved are short ceasefire periods.

On Wednesday, both parties to the conflict confirmed their acceptance of an invitation to resume negotiations, but the army stressed that “resuming negotiations does not mean stopping the battle for national dignity.”

The ministry stated in its statement that the Kingdom “urges the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces to resume what was agreed upon between them in the Jeddah Declaration on May 11. The commitment to protect civilians in Sudan and to the short-term ceasefire agreement signed by both parties in the city of Jeddah on May 20, 2023.” “.

American officials concerned with the Sudan crisis said that negotiations, the first since the collapse of diplomatic efforts to end the fighting in June, will resume on Thursday with the aim of reaching a ceasefire, but it is too early to discuss a permanent political solution.

A US State Department official, who requested anonymity, indicated on Wednesday that “the new round will focus on ensuring unimpeded access to humanitarian aid, achieving a ceasefire, and other confidence-building measures.”

Representatives of IGAD, the East African development bloc led by Kenya, a close ally of the United States, are also participating in the Jeddah negotiations.

The Saudi Foreign Ministry said that the Kingdom “affirms its keenness on unity of ranks and the importance of giving precedence to wisdom and stopping the conflict to spare bloodshed and alleviate the suffering of the Sudanese people.”